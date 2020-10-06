STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Heading to Hathras, Dalit leader Udit Raj briefly halted by Ghaziabad police

The former BJP MP, who later quit the party and joined the Congress last year, was later granted permission to head to Hathras with a delegation of only six vehicles, police said.

Published: 06th October 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dalit leader Udit Raj with party workers during their Delhi to Hathras Nyay March demanding justice for the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang raped. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: National Chairman of All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations Udit Raj and his supporters were briefly stopped by Ghaziabad police at UP Gate on Monday while he was heading to Hathras district to meet the victim who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered.

The former BJP MP, who later quit the party and joined the Congress last year, was later granted permission to head to Hathras with a delegation of only six vehicles, police said.

Along with his supporters, the Dalit leader staged a sit-in on the road against the police action asserting that he had taken due permission from the Hathras DM and SP apart from the Additional Director General of Police of Agra Zone before leaving for Hathras from Delhi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi must remove Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from his post as he is unable to handle the law and problem in the state. Hinduwadi BJP government is torturing Dalits under the garb of prohibitory orders. Thakur caste people must support the Dalits for getting justice in the case but they are beating the Dalits and holding a panchayat," Raj told the media at the spot.

Even after imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Hathras, the supporters of the accused persons in the incident held a meeting there, Raj said, adding that leaders of Opposition parties have been lathi charged by police.

Section 144 of the CrPC allows a District Magistrate to impose restrictions in the form of prohibitory orders in a particular area, to address urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

The Dalit leader's motorcade was intercepted after getting a letter from the Hathras DM in which it stated that Raj wanted to carry out a rally in Hathras.

Police, though, said permission has not been granted to him due to enforcement of Section 144 in the district.

After talking to the Hathras DM, Raj was permitted to go with only six vehicles, Deputy Superintendent of police Anshu Jain said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udit Raj Hathras Gang Rape UP Police
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp