IPL betting: Five people including a hotel manager arrested in Meerut

By ANI

MEERUT: Five people including a hotel manager have been arrested from a hotel for their alleged involvement in betting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches here in the Civil Lines area, said police on Monday.

While talking to ANI, Meerut SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh said, "We have seized several laptops and mobile phones from the five people who were arrested from a hotel for their alleged involvement in betting in the IPL matches in the Civil Lines area."

"We are initiating the investigation and will look into all details of those who are involved in this," he added.

The IPL 2020 had started from September 19 and will continue till November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.