Mahadayi river water dispute: Goa files contempt plea in Supreme Court against Karnataka

Goa has accused Karnataka of carrying out construction to divert the river water without authorisation.

Published: 06th October 2020 04:43 PM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said his government has filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for allegedly diverting the Mahadayi river water despite the matter being sub-judice.

The two states are locked in a dispute over sharing of the river's water, considered as the lifeline of Goa.

Goa has accused Karnataka of carrying out construction to divert the river water without authorisation.

The Inter State Water Dispute Tribunal in 2018 gave its award on distribution of the Mahadayi river water between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, but it was challenged by the three states in the Supreme Court.

Taking to Twitter, Sawant on Tuesday said, "Contempt petition has been filed in the Hon'ble Supreme Court today against Karnataka for illegal diversion of #Mhadei water. We will continue to fight for our right."

On Monday, Sawant told reporters that Karnataka had diverted the water despite Goa and others party to the dispute filing special leave petitions in the apex court.

"We will file a contempt petition against Karnataka in the Supreme Court with proof, including video evidence, to prove it has diverted water," he had said.

Meanwhile, the Goa Shiv Sena unit said the ruling BJP should take to task its own leaders who have been allegedly compromising on the Mahadayi water diversion issue.

