STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Peace, economic progress not possible in J-K unless Aug 5 decisions are reversed: Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah, who is also the MP from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, made these comments at a private function here.

Published: 06th October 2020 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the objectives of peace, economic progress and development in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be achieved unless the Centre reverses all the decisions taken on August 5 last year.

Abdullah, who is also the MP from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, made these comments at a private function here.

The central government had on August 5, 2019 abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

It also bifurcated the erstwhile state into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"The goal of inclusive development in J-K can be turbo-powered only by empowering the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the real sense and by reversing the August 05, 2019 actions," the NC chief said.

"J-K's path to development and economic progress is not possible unless New Delhi doesn't do justice with the people of J-K and reverses all the decisions taken on the 5th of August, 2019," he added.

Currently, Abdullah said, the development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir is very depressing.

"Until recently feted for topping various human development indices, the development scenario in J-K currently is very depressing.

The private sector in J-K particularly has suffered major reverses on one account or the other since the 5th of August, 2019.

"Despite being very stunted, the private sector in J-K used to provide jobs to scores of well-qualified and skilled youth.

Regrettably, the successive clampdown down and lockdown since August last year have pushed the already ailing businesses to the wall," he said.

Abdullah said it is the stupendous challenge of fast-tracking all-round development which has been at the receiving end in Jammu and Kashmir since the "unilateral, unconstitutional and undemocratic" abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

"A catch-up to the pre-crisis situation is a far cry under the present situation with no active fiscal support coming from the government," he said.

The pervasive unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir is a direct consequence of the measures undertaken by the government of India last year, he alleged.

Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir provides numerous opportunities in agriculture, handicrafts, food processing, and other untapped resources in the services and hospitality sectors.

Fostering entrepreneurship activities, however, requires a conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive.

Budding entrepreneurs continue to suffer due to the lack of support from government and financial institutions, he said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Article 370 abrogation Farooq Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp