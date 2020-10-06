Rajasthan government transfers 11 IAS, five IPS officers

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has transferred or redesignated 11 Indian Administrative Service officers and five Indian Police Service officers.

Aparna Arora has been appointed Principal Secretary of School Education and Library Department, whereas Roli Singh is the new Principal Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, an order issued by the Department of Personnel said.

Hemant Kumar Gera, who was earlier the Secretary of Food and Civil Supplies Department, has been appointed to the Department of Personnel.

P Ramesh has replaced Vikas Sitaram Bhale as the Udaipur Divisional Commissioner.

Bhale will now be the Commissioner of Tourism Department and RTDC Chairman.

Other IAS officers on the list are Manju Rajpal, Siddharth Mahajan, Rohit Gupta, Vishwa Mohan Sharma, Kana Ram and Suresh Kumar Ola.

Among the transfer list of IPS officers, Rajeev Dasot has been appointed Director General of Police (Jail), B L Soni Director General of Police (Anti-Corruption Bureau), Utkal Ranjan Sahoo Director General of Police (Home security) and Kaluram Rawat is the new Superintendent of Police, Dungarpur.

Rawat replaces Jai Yadav, who has been posted as Superintendent of Police (CID-CB), Jaipur.