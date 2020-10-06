STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samajwadi Party announces 4 candidates for UP by-polls

Published: 06th October 2020 12:08 AM

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party on Monday nominated its candidates for four of the seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where by-polls are be held on November 3.

It left Bulandshahr seat for ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

"On directives of party president Akhilesh Yadav, Sayed Javed Abbas has been declared as the party candidate from Naugaon Sadat (Amroha), Mahraj Singh Dhanghar from Tundla, Indrajeet Kori from Ghatampur and Lucky Yadav from Malhani in Jaunpur, party sources said here.

The party has left Bulandshahr seat for the RLD, party chief spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said.

The seven seats going for bypolls include Naugaon in Amroha, Ghatampur in Kanpur and Kamal Rani Varun, while Bulandshahr fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Virendra Singh Sirohi.

Similarly, Tundla in Firozabad got vacated after sitting MLA S P Singh Baghel was elected as a BJP MP from Agra.

Another assembly seat Bangarmau in Unnao had ben vacated after the conviction of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, while Deoria and Malhani seats were vacated due to the deaths of Janmejay Singh and SP MLA Parasnath Yadav.

Of the seven seats, six had been won by the BJP in 2017.

 

