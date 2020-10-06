STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters move HC, seek quashing of FIR against them

The Bandra police lodged the FIR against the duo on September 7, based on a complaint filed by Rajputs girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Published: 06th October 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for forgery and procuring fake medical prescription for their late brother.

The Bandra police lodged the FIR against the duo on September 7, based on a complaint filed by Rajputs girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently in jail in connection with a drugs case related to the actor's death.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik took up the plea on Tuesday and then posted it for hearing on October 13, saying there was no urgency.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Home Minister seeks apology from those who 'defamed' state

In her complaint, Chakraborty accused Rajput's sisters and Dr Tarun Kumar of the Delhi-based Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital of forging a prescription of medicines supposedly for anxiety that were prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

As per the complaint, the medicines were for Rajput.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14 this year.

In the petition, Rajput's sisters claimed the FIR was filed based just on media reports and that the complaint was fraught with material irregularities and discrepancies.

They also said there was an inordinate delay of 90 days in lodging the complaint the medicines were prescribed on June 8, the day Rajput asked Chakraborty to leave his house, and the complaint was lodged on September 7.

The petition by way of interim relief has sought a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to whom the FIR against petitioners has been handed over by police, from taking any coercive steps against them.

The CBI is already probing a complaint lodged by Rajputs father K K Singh, who accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting his sons suicide.

"A bare perusal of the complaint and the FIR shows it does not make out any cognisable offence. The drugs that have sought to be allegedly given by Dr Tarun Kumar are not banned drugs, the petition said.

There is no evidence to show the medicine prescribed was administered to Rajput or anyone else, it said.

"There is nothing in the FIR to suggest that the petitioners had used the prescription to buy the alleged drugs from any third party or induced it to Rajput, the plea said.

"The present FIR has been lodged on a very vague complaint based on alleged conjectures and surmises with ulterior motive to frame the petitioners (Priyanka and Meetu)," it said.

The plea alleged that Rhea Chakraborty was tarnishing Rajput's image by suggesting he was suffering from mental illnesses and was a drug addict.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Priyanka Singh Meetu Singh
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp