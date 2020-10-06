Two CRPF personnel shot dead, three injured in Lakshar attack in Srinagar

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Two motorcycle-borne Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants opened indiscriminate fire on a security forces party in Nowgam area on Monday, killing two CRPF personnel and injuring three others, police said. The injured include an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.

Militants fired upon a security forces party near Kandizal Bridge in Nowgam, Srinagar this afternoon, a police official said.He said five CRPF personnel, including an ASI, were injured in the firing. The injured personnel were taken to the Army’s 92 base hospital, where the doctors declared two of them — Constables Shalinder Pratap Singh and Devndra Kumar Tripathi — brought dead, official said.

He said the other three personnel — ASI Gorakh Nath, Constable Kirgain and Constable James — are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.The militants fled the spot after the attack. Soon after the incident, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers. Senior officials also rushed to the spot.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “Two militants from LeT came on a motorbike and fired indiscriminately on the CRFP Road Opening Party using AK-47. The forces retaliated and there was heavy cross-firing. The militants were successful in escaping.”