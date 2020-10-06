STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two CRPF personnel shot dead, three injured in Lakshar attack in Srinagar

Militants fired upon a security forces party near Kandizal Bridge in Nowgam, Srinagar this afternoon, a police official said.

Published: 06th October 2020 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces inspect the spot of a militant attack in Pulwama | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Two motorcycle-borne Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants opened indiscriminate fire on a security forces party in Nowgam area on Monday, killing two CRPF personnel and injuring three others, police said. The injured include an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.

Militants fired upon a security forces party near Kandizal Bridge in Nowgam, Srinagar this afternoon, a police official said.He said five CRPF personnel, including an ASI, were injured in the firing. The injured personnel were taken to the Army’s 92 base hospital, where the doctors declared two of them — Constables Shalinder Pratap Singh and Devndra Kumar Tripathi — brought dead, official said.

He said the other three personnel — ASI Gorakh Nath, Constable Kirgain and Constable James — are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.The militants fled the spot after the attack. Soon after the incident, the area was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers. Senior officials also rushed to the spot.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “Two militants from LeT came on a motorbike and fired indiscriminately on the CRFP Road Opening Party using AK-47. The forces retaliated and there was heavy cross-firing. The militants were successful in escaping.”

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp