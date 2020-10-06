STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two held in connection with BJP leader Manish Shukla's killing in Bengal

The two were picked up on Monday night from their residences in the district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Published: 06th October 2020 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal CID has arrested two persons in connection with the killing of a BJP leader in North 24 Parganas district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The two were picked up on Monday night from their residences in the district, he said.

"We have arrested two persons in connection with the case. There are more people involved in the killing. The probe is on," the CID official said.

BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh Police station in Barrackpore subdivision.

West Bengal's political cauldron was on the boil on Monday over the killing of the BJP leader as the party had enforced a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore to protest the murder and attempted to take the body to Raj Bhavan.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Shukla BJP
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp