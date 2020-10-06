STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unnecessary comments by an external agency': India on UN official's remarks on Hathras, Balrampur

The UN in India is profoundly saddened and concerned at the continuing cases of sexual violence against women and girls in India, the statement said.

Published: 06th October 2020 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Monday termed "unwarranted" the UN Resident Coordinator's statement on the alleged rape and murder in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and Balrampur, and asserted any "unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided" as the investigation process is still underway in the cases.

The Ministry of External Affairs also said these cases have been taken "extremely seriously" by the government.

Calling for attention to cases of sexual violence against women and girls in India, UN Resident Coordinator in India Renata Dessallien said the alleged rape and murder in Hathras and Balrampur are a reminder that those from disadvantaged social groups are at greater risk of gender-based violence.

In a statement, she said it is essential that authorities ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice speedily and families are empowered to seek timely justice, social support, counselling, healthcare and rehabilitation.

The UN in India is profoundly saddened and concerned at the continuing cases of sexual violence against women and girls in India, the statement said. Responding to a media query on the UN Resident Coordinator's statement, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said some "unwarranted" comments have been made by the UN Resident Coordinator regarding some recent cases of violence against women.

"UN Resident Coordinator in India should be aware that these cases have been taken extremely seriously by the government," he said.

"Since the investigation process is still underway, any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided," Srivastava said.

Underlining that the Constitution guarantees equality to all citizens, Srivastava said as a democracy "we have a time-tested record of providing justice to all sections of our society".

In her statement, the UN Resident Coordinator said, "The recent cases of alleged rape and murder in Hathras and Balrampur are another reminder that despite the impressive progress made on a number of social indicators, women and girls from disadvantaged social groups face additional vulnerabilities and are at greater risk of gender-based violence.

" The steps being taken by the Indian government to strengthen safety measures for women and girls are welcome and urgent, the United Nations official said.

"We support the Prime Minister's call for strict action against the culprits.

Entrenched social norms and behaviour of men and boys that lead to gender-based violence must be addressed," the statement said.

The recent case of violence and sexual assault of a Dalit woman in Hathras has led to nation-wide protests and agitations.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14.

She was admitted to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and later shifted to a Delhi hospital in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue.

She breathed her last Tuesday.

Her body was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

In Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, a 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men.

The victim's mother has alleged that the rapists broke the legs and back of her daughter, but the police did not approve the charge.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh rape ases United Nations Ministry of External Affairs
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp