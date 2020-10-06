UP govt orders round-the-clock security outside Hathras rape victim's house

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
McDonald's to restart dine-in operations in Maharashtra after 6 months
After India's proposal, Nepal starts discussion on Kathmandu-Raxaul Railway
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity, strict COVID-19 protocols
Taraji P Henson set to host mental health talk show on Facebook Watch
Delighted to be working for the development of sports in Jammu and Kashmir: Suresh Raina
FIRs against social media accounts for trolling Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh