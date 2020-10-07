STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

48 pc of total COVID-19 deaths concentrated in 25 districts of 8 states: Health Ministry

Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India has recorded the highest number of recoveries from COVID-19 at over 56 lakh

Published: 07th October 2020 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives and health workers wearing PPE kits carry the bodies of persons who died of COVID-19 for cremation at a crematorium in Karad

Relatives and health workers wearing PPE kits carry the bodies of persons who died of COVID-19 for cremation at a crematorium in Karad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: About 48 per cent of total COVID-19 deaths in the country are concentrated in 25 districts of 8 states, out of which 15 districts are in Maharastra alone, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India has recorded the highest number of recoveries from COVID-19 at over 56 lakh and India has also conducted the second highest number of tests in the world at 8.10 crore.

"New recoveries have been more than new cases over the last two weeks.

New cases being reported in last 14 days are below previous highs of 90,000 cases per day," Bhushan said.

Giving figures on COVID deaths, Bhushan said about 48 per cent of total COVID-19 deaths in the country are concentrated in 25 districts of 8 states.

"Out of these 25 districts, 15 districts are in one state alone that is Maharashtra. Two districts each are in Karnataka, West Bengal and Gujarat and one each in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, UP and Andhra Pradesh," Bhushan said.

He further said that the average daily COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 9.21 per cent recorded between September 16-22 to 6.82 per cent registered from September 30 to October 6.

"Average daily new cases of COVID-19 have declined from 84,179 registered from September 2 to September 8 to 77,113 recorded between September 30 to October 6," he said.

"Ten states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh account for 77 per cent of the active cases in the country," he added.

Under the Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for frontline healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 duty, Bhushan said payments have been made in 95 cases, while 176 claims are under process.

"In 95 cases of death of frontline healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 duty, insurance claim of Rs 50 lakh has been paid and 176 claims are being processed.

In addition, 79 claims are yet to be received from different states," he said.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID deaths Union health ministry
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp