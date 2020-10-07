STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal govt launches portal to ease process of mutual transfer in schools

This will simplify the procedure of mutual transfer, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said while launching the portal.

Published: 07th October 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Wednesday launched a portal through which teachers of state- run and state-aided schools will be able to apply for mutual transfer and the applicant will not require any 'no objection certificate' (NOC) from his/her current institute to make such an appeal.

Presently, a teacher needs an NOC from his/her school to apply for mutual transfer.

This will simplify the procedure of mutual transfer, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said while launching the portal.

"A teacher won't have to approach the school where he/she is working for a No Objection Certificate while applying for a mutual transfer via this portal," Chatterjee told reporters.

The applications will be processed in a centralised manner and this will help teachers of primary, secondary and higher secondary schools join in institutes in their home district or neighbouring district, he said.

Schools in West Bengal have been closed since March due to COVID-19 pandemic situation and the state government said the institutes would remain so till the end of November.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal govt Partha Chatterjee
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp