BJP youth wing activists show black flags to Kamal Nath

By PTI

ANUPPUR: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists showed black flags to Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's cavalcade when he was proceeding for an election rally at Anuppur on Wednesday.

The BJP has fielded Bisahulal Singh, a former state minister, from Anuppur (ST) seat.

Singh quit the Congress along with Jyotiraditya Scindia's loyalists and joined the BJP in March this year.

Resignations of MLAs as well death of few legislators have necessitated byelections in 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress has fielded Vishwanath Singh Kunjam from the seat.