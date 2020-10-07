STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case lodged against AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Act: Hathras SP

Kumar went to meet the victim's family six days after being tested positive.

Published: 07th October 2020

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

HATHRAS: A case has been registered against Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 29 and had gone to meet the Hathras victim's family on October 4, under the Epidemic Act, said the Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP) on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Delhi's Kondli constituency had earlier taken to Twitter to announce that "due to my mild fever for the last two days, today I got COVID-19 test done, the report of which has come out to be positive, due to which I will be at home in isolation. Whoever has met me in the last 2-3 days should also get his test done".

Although Kumar went to meet the victim's family six days after being tested positive, it is not known whether he has tested negative for COVID-19.

On October 5, he had posted a video after meeting the family of the Hathras victim and wrote: "I have just returned after meeting the family of the Hathras victim. An atmosphere of fear is being created in the family. This is a murder of democracy and the Constitution. There is no law in Yogi Raj in Uttar Pradesh, Jungle Raj is going on!"

Meanwhile, following the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit their report on the Hathras incident to the CM has been extended by 10 days, said a government official.The SIT probe in the Hathras incident was ordered by the Chief Minister.

The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All four accused in the incident have been arrested. 

