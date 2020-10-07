Chemical-laden truck overturns, catches fire in Bhiwandi

By PTI

THANE: A driver and cleaner of a truck had a narrow escape after their vehicle, laden with chemicals, overturned and caught fire on its way from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town to Gujarat, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, when the truck carrying chemicals, cloth bales among other things, overturned near Dunge village after the driver lost control of the vehicle, a spokesperson from Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation said.

While the driver and cleaner managed to jump out to safety, the truck was completely destroyed before the firemen could reach the scene, the official said.