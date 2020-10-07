Chhattisgarh: 'Dissension' behind civilian casualties led Maoists kill their six leaders in Bastar

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: With as many as six leaders killed by their own cadres during the last one month, it might lead to a new challenge for the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in the conflict zone of Bastar to quell the emerging dissent, even as the outlawed organisation struggles to motivate its cadres to reach out the masses with their agenda.



The Bastar police on Tuesday compiled a report based on their local intelligence inputs identifying six Maoist leaders recently killed in the strife-torn Bijapur district, in south Chhattisgarh.



“It’s a significant development in the background of the civilians recently killed in south Bastar region. We have gathered concrete information from our reliable sources over the dispute brewing among the local Maoists cadres, apparently infuriated over the recent mindless indiscriminate killing of villagers. First time such resentment has surfaced among the cadres over unleashing of violence against the innocent tribals”, said Sunderraj P, Bastar range inspector general of police.



Such incidents when the rebel leaders are killed are unusually conspicuous since the Maoists in the past were seen punishing their own cadres only on the disciplinary grounds but never owing to any strong disagreement over action or difference of opinion on any issues. Over a dozen civilians have been killed recently by the Maoists in Bastar.



“So far the information of six Maoists leaders killed by their cadres have been confirmed. We are collecting more details about such incidents happening. The recent spike in civilian killings by the Red Brigade is seen as the most plausible reason, according to the local information, that led the lower cadre expressing dissent with their seniors”, the IG said.



The six killed were identified as Modiyam Vijja (Gangaloor Area Committee-Bijapur and the Divisional Committee Member), Sandip alias Budharam Kursam, (platoon section commander), Lakhu Hemla (Maoist jantana school in-charge), Santosh Kawnargatta (DAKMS range committee president), Dasru Mandavi (jantana sarkar president), Kamlu Punem, (militia platoon commander).



The Bastar police now curiously await on how the senior Maoist leaders are going to cover up the fatal dissent episode.



The Maoist Brigade remains most active in the virtual war zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh,, waging the battle against the forces and state for over the past three decades.