COVID-19: India to operate two more Vande Bharat flights to China

Passage on these flights would be made available on payment basis as per fares to be decided by the airline, an Indian Embassy press release in Beijing said on Tuesday.

Published: 07th October 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

flight, coronavirus, air india

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

BEIJING: India plans to operate two Vande Bharat flights from Delhi and the Chinese city of Guangzhou on October 23 and 30 to facilitate the travel of Indians stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Air India is planning to operate two flights on Guangzhou-Delhi Sector on 23rd and 30th October, 2020.

Passage on these flights would be made available on payment basis as per fares to be decided by the airline, an Indian Embassy press release here said on Tuesday.

The flights facilitate the travel of Indians with valid work visas to return to China and take back those Indians wanting to return home.

India has so far operated five Vande Bharat flights to China.

The previous five flights flew to Shanghai, Guangzhou and Ningbo.

India also operated three special flights to Wuhan to airlift Indians stranded in the city when the virus was at its peak there in February this year.

The journey would be subject to an undertaking to be provided by individual passengers to abide by all protocols framed by the Government of India, which include a mandatory institutional quarantine of 7 days on payment basis and home quarantine of 7 days following arrival in Delhi, the release said.

Indian nationals and eligible OCI card holders, who wish to travel on one of these flights, must register at the Embassy/Consulates as per jurisdiction by furnishing detail information about them.

Those, who had registered earlier for repatriation, but could not travel by previous Vande Bharat flights, are requested to re-register themselves by sending detail information about them, it said.

For any information/assistance, the Embassy in Beijing and CGI offices in Shanghai and Guangzhou may be contacted by email.

The Indian government has also decided to facilitate persons, who are stranded in India and desirous to travel abroad urgently for various purposes.

Indian citizen desirous to travel back to mainland China via special flights due to various reasons, may like to convey their willingness to Embassy's email id (helpdesk. beijing@mea.gov.in ), it said.

Those returning to China need to go through 14-day quarantine in officially designated hotels.

TAGS
Air India Coronavirus COVID-19 Vande Bharat Mission
