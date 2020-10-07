STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hathras case: Congress leader booked for plot to incite caste violence

Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan was caught on camera admitting that his party used the Hathras incident for furthering its politics as it had been devoid of issues for a long time.

Published: 07th October 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of Congress leder Shyoraj Jivan with Rahul Gandhi (Twitter/@ShyorajJValmiki)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A Congress leader has been caught on camera indulging in hate-mongering and trying to incite people from a particular caste at the restive Boolgarhi village of Hathras.

Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan, a Dalit, was seen in the purported videos admitting that Congress used the Hathras incident for furthering its politics as it had been devoid of issues for a long time. He is using provocative language to provoke Hathras rape and murder victim’s family and the entire Valmiki community with an alleged intent to inflame caste violence in the district.

Jivan is a former minister of state in the Union cabinet and national secretary of All India Congress Committee.

Taking cognizance of the video clips, Hathras Police booked Shyoraj Jivan under sedition charges. The sources claimed that the police had also served a notice on Jivan, who basically hails from Aligarh, asking him to present himself for interrogation in this connection.

The Dalit Congress leader, though denied all the allegations, could be seen revealing murky details of a bloody plot to instigate violence. Jivan, who had allegedly met the victim’s family on September 19 when she was admitted at JLN Medical college in Aligarh, was shown saying that the preparations were complete to stoke massive caste-based riots in Hathras. He also reportedly admitted that their groundwork was so strong that nobody would have been able to stop the ensuing violence.

ALSO READ | Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted

Jivan also named big-shot politicians who would be part of the Congress party’s initiative to create unrest over the Hathras rape and murder case. “Rahul Gandhi will come to the scene only after bullets start flying around,” Jivan is shown admitting on camera, betraying the Congress party’s plans to stir up
riots in the name of demonstrations against the Hathras incident.

Jivan, the former minister, was caught saying how the riots and the subsequent political drama would unfold. “Two people should die from each side. A leader should die or some common man should die. There will be a fierce clash, nobody can stop it. It will be a bloody fight. Nobody can stop riots, the way the
situation is panning out. Because Valmiki samaj is a fighting community. Many will be slaughtered, many will be killed. We are in large numbers in the city,” the Congress leader was seen saying.

Meanwhile, firing a salvo at the opposition parties, CM Yogi said that they were “doing caste, religion, and region driven politics to create conflict and unrest in the state.”

While addressing the BJP workers of Unnao through a video link in the run-up to the upcoming by-poll to state seven assembly seats, CM Yogi cautioned the cadre against alleged vicious plots hatched by some of the political parties to incite caste violence in the state.

ALSO READ | Hathras case: ED may file money laundering case to probe use of 'illegal funds' to trigger caste-based protests

Referring to the Jivan’s videos without taking his name, the CM said that such elements who had been trying to foment hatred by vitiating the atmosphere through their provocative statements would not be spared.

“We will expose all of them and take the strictest action under the law of the land against them. We can't let them play with the law,” maintained CM Yogi. “People who have been dividing the society on the basis of caste, religion, and region, are still doing it,” said the CM adding that since they couldn’t see development so they were hatching new conspiracies every day.

 “One must recognise those who are doing politics on the death of a person,” said the CM. However, he reiterated the commitment of his government to continue to move on the path of development besides exposing those who were indulging in politics of hatred and violence. "We will not spare such elements and we will not let the sate be pushed to the fire of conflicts, said the CM.

