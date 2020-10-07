STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

How can government claim it has no information on Mallya extradition? Asks Shiv Sena

Liquor baron Mallya, promoter of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore and is presently in the UK.

Published: 07th October 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the Centre for telling the Supreme Court that it is unaware of 'secret' ongoing proceedings in the UK which are delaying fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's extradition to India.

Liquor baron Mallya, promoter of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore and is presently in the UK.

The Centre on Monday told the court that Mallya cannot be extradited till a separate legal process in the UK, which is 'judicial and confidential in nature' is resolved.

It also said it is not aware of the secret ongoing proceedings against Mallya as the Indian government is not party to the process.

"The government says no data is available when the Opposition demands any information. Government lawyers say not aware when the court demands details. How many times and in how many cases is the government going to say 'don't know'," an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

"The government machinery claims to know each and every details of an actor's suicide, Bollywood's drugs connection and the alleged conspiracy behind the Hathras case, but claims it is not aware of action in case of Mallya, who has swindled India of thousands of crores of rupees," it said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Supreme Court Vijay Mallya Kingfisher Airlines
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp