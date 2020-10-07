Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee rejects Centre's request for meeting on farm laws

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Wednesday turned down the Central government's request for a meeting on October 8 to resolve their concerns regarding the farm laws.

"We got a telephone call from Union Agriculture Minister yesterday. He also sent a mail asking us to come to Delhi for a meeting on Oct 8. We have decided that we will not participate in any meeting as the government is not serious," Sarvan Singh Pandher, State Secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee told ANI.

The organisation also continued with its 'Rail Roko Andolan' for the 14th day on Wednesday as a symbol of protest against the laws.

The 'Rail Roko' agitation was initiated by the KMSC in Punjab on September 24 and was scheduled to conclude on September 26, but now it has been extended by several days.

The protesters under the banner of the KMSC have blocked the railway tracks by putting up a tent on the railway lines. They are raising anti-government slogans at Devidaspura, a village on the city outskirts and demanded rollback of all the farm laws.

The KMSC had received an invite to discuss their issues related to the farm laws by the Agriculture Ministry.

The three laws - Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - were passed in the monsoon session of parliament.

Earlier, Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare in a letter to General Secretary, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said: "Your committee has expressed concerns over the farm bills. I would like to invite you to a meeting on October 8 at Krishi Bhawan, Delhi. We would like to address your concerns."

Amid protests over the recently enacted farm laws in different parts of the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had termed them as long-waiting reforms in the agriculture sector.

While interacting with farmer leaders and agricultural experts in Chennai on farmers' issues and the recently enacted farm laws on Tuesday, Sitharaman had said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops will be continued.

"The reforms brought out by the Modi government were waiting for a long time. Now, agricultural produce in India can be sold anywhere at a price suitable for them with profit. Now, farmers can decide where and whom they should sell and where. A farmer can sell his products anywhere and no confusion in it. There is a free hand to them," Sitharaman said.

The three laws - Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020; and Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act - were passed recently by Parliament.