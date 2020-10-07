STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi greets Putin on his 68th birthday

Published: 07th October 2020 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday and appreciated the personal role he has played in nurturing the "special and privileged strategic partnership" between the two nations.

In a telephonic conversation, Modi also conveyed his best wishes to Putin, who turned 68.

"Spoke to my friend President Vladimir Putin @KremlinRussia_E to greet him on his birthday today. Appreciated his immense personal contribution to strengthening the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia," Modi tweeted.

An official statement said the prime minister also recalled his long association and friendship with Putin and appreciated the personal role that the latter has played in nurturing the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two nations.

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming days, including on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The prime minister expressed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India, as soon as possible after the normalisation of the public health situation," the statement said.

More from Nation.
Comments

