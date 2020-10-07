STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea challenges commercial property tax on lawyers' offices; HC seeks MCDs' stand

The court also asked DHCBA to advise its members to file tax returns for their residential properties.

Published: 07th October 2020 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image for representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the three municipal corporations here on a plea by a lawyers' association challenging commercial property tax on advocates' offices.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the three local bodies -- South Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation -- seeking their stand on the petition by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA).

The court also asked DHCBA to advise its members to file tax returns for their residential properties.

The petition has challenged the municipal authorities' decision to treat the use of premises by an advocate as 'commercial activity' and impose taxes accordingly.

The plea, filed by DHCBA through its President Mohit Mathur and Secretary Abhijat, has challenged an assessment order passed by SDMC in November 2018 and any other notice issued thereafter by the three MCDs for self assessment of property tax returns of lawyers offices under provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act.

It has said that under the DMC Act, 'use factor' system was introduced in the new method of assessment of property tax and for advocates, there is no specific category but they are being charged on the basis of methods applicable on commercial properties which attract the highest tax.

"All the professionals form one class but the legal profession has been treated as part of commercial activity, which is illegal, arbitrary and contrary to the law laid down by this court," the plea has said, adding that the office of legal professionals should be 'use factor' 1 which is for residential and public purpose.

It has also said that the Bar Council of Delhi sent a representation to the municipal corporations on July 21 for reduction of the 'use factor' 4 to 1 for levy of property tax in respect of offices of advocates in Delhi.

 'Use factor' 4 is for business buildings which attracts the highest tax.

"Lawyers appear before the court to represent their clients but in effect assist the court to dispense justice and this cannot be a business or any commercial activity," the plea, filed through advocate Nikhil Mehta, has said.

As an interim relief, the plea has sought to stay the operation of november 2018 notice issued by the authorities for self assessment property tax return of the lawyers office.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Property Tax Delhi High Court
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp