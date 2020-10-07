STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court dismisses 35 foreigners' pleas against framing of charges

It further noted that the foreigners and other Tablighi Jamatis had disobeyed regulations and lockdown directions despite being repeatedly asked by local police and other authorities.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Tablighi Jamaatis

The cases were registered after the controversial Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi in March. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the pleas filed by 35 foreigners challenging the framing of charges against them for attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation here by allegedly being negligent and disobeying the government’s Covid-19 guidelines.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said sufficient material was placed by police before the court to frame charges under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and sections 188 and 269 of IPC. 

“The court found no infirmity, illegality or irregularity in the impugned order. The revision petition is devoid of merit and the same is accordingly dismissed,” said the similarly worded, but separate orders in the 35 pleas.

The magistrate court had on August 24 framed charges against 36 foreigners in all under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (disobeying regulation) of Epidemic Act, 1897. Charges were also framed under section 51 (obstruction) Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The court said that as per the charge sheet, a District Surveillance Team was sent to masjid to assess the ground situation and they had briefed the markaz organisers regarding social distancing and use of sanitizer and masks, etc. 

“However, no precautionary directions were followed by markaz,” the court said.

“While deciding the question of charge, the court cannot embark upon a detailed inquiry into the evidence collected during investigation. What is required to be seen at the stage of charge is as to whether there is prima facie case to frame charge or not. Strong suspicion about involvement of accused in the crime is sufficient to frame charge,” it said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat congregation COVID-19 guidelines Delhi Court
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp