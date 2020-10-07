Tamil Nadu reports 5,447 new Covid-19 cases, 67 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5,447 Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths on Wednesday taking the tally to 6,35,855 and toll to 9,984.

The State tested 93,242 samples and 91,401 people on the day. Chennai alone reported 1,369 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur reported 324, 138, and 252 cases respectively.

Among the western districts, Coimbatore reported 473 cases, Salem 322, Erode 149, Namakkal 144, Nilgiris 106, and Tiruppur 182 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, a private lab at the department of molecular biology at ACS Medical College and Hospital in Chennai has been approved for Covid-19 testing recently.

As many as 5,524 people were discharged after treatment on the day, including seven patients with mental illness from The Banyan, a mental health NGO. Among the deceased, six did not have any comorbid conditions.