STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trucks originating from other states potential carriers of coronavirus: Mamata

Banerjee also said that there was no clear idea yet over the modes of virus transmission, and it was necessary to conduct “forensic tests” on truck tyres to ensure they were not infected.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Expressing concern over the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengal’s Jhargram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during an administrative meeting in the district on Wednesday, said trucks and lorries originating from other states might be carriers of coronavirus.

Banerjee also said that there was no clear idea yet over the modes of virus transmission, and it was necessary to conduct “forensic tests” on truck tyres to ensure they were not infected.

“We should not forget that Jhargram shares border with Jharkhand. There are trucks from Mumbai, Chennai and other states passing through the district. We can conduct forensic tests on the tyres of a couple of lorries that pass through the toll plaza to see if the virus is spreading through these,” she maintained.

The chief minister further claimed that it cannot be said for sure if the virus spreads from the clothes people wear and the bags we carry.

“I think this (Covid-19) is also air-borne. We actually do not have a clear idea how it is spreading, if it can get transmitted from the bag we are using in the market or from the clothes... The only thing that we can do is take appropriate precautionary measures. And since cases are on the rise in Jhargram, we have to take measures in advance,” Banerjee explained.

She said that truck drivers coming to the state from elsewhere should carry own food.

“People coming in lorries from other states, such as Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai, must carry own food. The virus might be spreading when these people sit in dhabas to eat food.

“If they want to eat in dhabas, proper sanitisation and health protocol should be followed there,” she said asking the administration to chalk out a plan in this connection.

Urging people to strictly follow safety guidelines, the chief minister said her government would distribute masks to the poor free of cost.

“I saw people moving around without masks here. If needed, they should be given masks by the police during Durga Pujas through community development programmes,” she said.

Of the 79 gram panchayats in Jhargram, 10 has been affected by the disease, a senior official said.

The district currently has 209 active cases, while 10 people have succumbed to the infection so far, according to the bulletin released by the state health department.

The CM, during the meeting, also asked the district administration to identify a piece of land, where a press club could be constructed.

She highlighted various welfare schemes initiated by her government, and enlisted policies beneficial for the scheduled caste and tribal population.

Banerjee asked the district officials to ensure all beneficiaries receive their dues without any hassle.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 cases in West Bengal trucks as covid carriers Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp