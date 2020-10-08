76 lawmakers face cases of crime against women, BJP MP, MLAs top chart

Kumar Vikram By

NEW DELHI: There are 76 lawmakers, including 18 MPs and 58 MLAs, who have cases relating to crime against women. Of them, three MPs and six MLAs face rape charges, an analysis of election affidavits has revealed.

At 16, West Bengal has the highest number of MPs and MLAs with declared cases of crimes against women followed by Odisha and Maharashtra with 12 lawmakers each.

Among recognised political parties, the BJP with 21 has the highest number of MPs and MLAs who have cases of crime against women, followed by the Congress at 16 and the YSR Congress Party with 7 MPs and MLAs.

The election affidavits also show that 572 candidates with declared criminal cases relating to crimes against women, including 55 for rape, contested the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and assembly elections in the last five years. Of these, 14 were independent candidates. None of these candidates has been convicted.

Analysis of election affidavits of lawmakers and candidates disclosed that in the last five years, recognised parties have given tickets to 41 candidates who had declared cases related to rape.

In the aftermath of Hathras gang rape and murder case, some political parties in Bihar, where elections begin later this month, have become wary of candidates facing charges of rape.

In the first list of candidates released Monday, the RJD denied tickets to two MLAs accused of rape and has instead nominated their wives.

The Congress has declared that it will not field candidates with rape charges.

Eyeing the Dalit vote bank in the state, Opposition parties in Bihar are planning to make the Hathras incident a poll issue.

A report by Association for Democratic Reforms released in December 2019 revealed that from 2009 to 2019, there has been an increase of 231% in the number of candidates with declared cases of crime against women contesting in Lok Sabha polls.

It said that from 2009 to 2019, there has been an increase of 850% in the number of MPs with declared cases of crime against women in the Lok Sabha.

Out of 756 MPs and 4,063 MLAs analysed with declared criminal cases, 76 have declared cases related to crimes against women. In the last five years, 35 independent candidates with declared cases related to crimes against women contested the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha polls.

Similarly, 127 independent candidates with declared cases related to crimes against women contested polls for state assemblies.