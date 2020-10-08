STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Action initiated against cops in Palghar lynching case, Maharashtra tells SC

It said after the departmental inquiry against police personnel was completed, special IGP Konkan Range issued show-cause notices to the cops. 

Published: 08th October 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Maharashtra government has filed a status report in the Supreme Court stating that 15 police personnel were punished with pay cuts and two sent on compulsory retirement, in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident.

The state government told a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that it has filed an affidavit last month in which it has given various details, including action taken against policemen for alleged dereliction of duties in the case.

"We have placed on record all the actions taken by the state," the counsel appearing for Maharashtra told the bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah.

“A departmental inquiry was ordered against the police personnel, who have been prima-facie found negligent and derelict in the performance of their duties in handling the incident and preventing the commission of a crime at and around the time of the incident,” the status report stated.

Maharashtra Police had last month filed the affidavit in the top court saying that action has been taken against 18 personnel, ranging from dismissal from service to salary cuts.

The apex court was hearing the pleas, including those seeking separate probes by the CBI and the NIA into the alleged lynching.

It said after the departmental inquiry against police personnel was completed, special IGP Konkan Range issued show-cause notices to the cops. 

After their response, Range issued the final order on August 21, imposing punishment on them.

The three victims from Kandivali were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat amid the lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile on April 16 in the presence of police.

The affidavit also said that state's criminal investigation department has so far filed two charge sheets in the case.

Some of the pleas filed in the apex court have alleged that investigation by state police was being conducted in a biased manner.

The victims were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35, and Nilesh Telgade, 30, who was driving the vehicle.

During the hearing, conducted through video-conferencing, one of the petitioners claimed they have got the around 1000-page affidavit filed by the state on Tuesday night only.

"Why is everybody filing reply at the last moment," the bench said, adding that it would grant time to the petitioners to file their reply.

A lawyer representing another petitioner argued that one wing of the state machinery is investigating the other wing in the case and this would not inspire confidence.

"We will consider it. We have not read the affidavit. How can we decide it today? Let the petitioners file their reply then we will take it up," the bench said.

The bench referred to the earlier order passed by it asking the state to bring on record the details of enquiry, including action taken against the police personnel, in the case.

The state's counsel said these details have already been placed on record.

"Action has been initiated against policemen. One policeman has been dismissed, some of them have been compulsorily retired," the state's counsel said, adding that charge sheet has been filed in the case.

The bench has posted the matter for hearing in the week commencing November 16.

"An affidavit has been filed by the state. Let the petitioners file a reply to the affidavit within two weeks," the bench said in its order.

Earlier, the SC had asked the Maharashtra government to bring on record the charge sheet and details of the inquiry against the cops in connection with the incident. 

The court was hearing petitions seeking a probe by the CBI and registration of an FIR against the cops for failing to prevent the mob from gathering in violation of the lockdown norms.

(With PTI Inputs)

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Maharashtra Police Plaghar Lynching Case
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp