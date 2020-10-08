Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Chhatbir Zoo to reopen on Oct 15

The Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, will reopen after seven months on October 15. Instructions have been given to the workers to ensure social distancing among visitors and all safety precautions will be taken. Since the zoo was closed on March 17 owing to the nationwide lockdown, it has suffered a loss of J3.5 crore. It earns J1.8 lakh a day before the lockdown and it is hoping to become self-reliant in the next two years. It is expected to take at least six months to recover from the losses. The zoo spends around `30 lakh a month on feeding animals.

Students get mobile tower with help of Sonu Sood

After distributing smartphones to the students of a government school in Chandigarh, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has now helped students of Dapana village in Morni who were struggling to access online classes due to bad network. Airtel has installed a mobile tower in the village to enable uninterrupted connectivity. The situation had come to light after a video went viral on social media showing a child from the village sitting on a tree branch to catch a signal. Sood was tagged on a post shared with this video on Twitter. Soon, Airtel officials surveyed the village and identified a location for installation and its infrastructure partner Indus towers installed the tower.

Panel to assess groundwater resources

The Chandigarh administration has constituted an 11-member committee to assess groundwater resources of the city. The will committee assess groundwater recharge in accordance with the Ground Water Resources Estimation Methodology-2015 and estimate the status of utilization of the annual extractable groundwater resource. The committee will submit its report by February 28 next year. The committee is headed by the Principal Secretary,

Start segregation of waste at source: Panel

A committee, set up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the management of solid waste in the city and headed by Justice Pritam Pal (retd.), has directed the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to start segregation of waste at source in the city by October 31 and also directed the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee to submit a compliance report in the first week of November. The MC on August 31 had issued a notification for the segregation of waste at the source and its door-to-door collection system. All waste generators must engage door-to-door waste collectors.

