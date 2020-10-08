STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Declared foreigners cannot be confined to prison, deprived of basic human rights, dignity: Gauhati HC

The SC had earlier ruled that till the time the foreigners were not repatriated, they could not be confined to prison and deprived of basic human rights and human dignity.

Published: 08th October 2020 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Gauhati High Court

For representational purposes

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has ruled that the detenues, including “declared foreigners”, cannot be confined to prison and deprived of basic human rights and dignity.

The Gauhati HC’s ruling was in consonance with a Supreme Court order. Noting that 37 Pakistani prisoners could not be repatriated, even after the completion of their jail term, as their nationality was not confirmed by the Pakistan High Commission, the SC had ruled that till the time the persons were not repatriated, they could not be confined to prison and deprived of basic human rights and human dignity.

Hearing a batch of cases of “declared foreigners”, the Gauhati HC ruled that the SC had clearly provided that the detenues be kept at an appropriate place with restricted movements pending their deportation/repatriation and the places where they are to be kept may be detention centres or whatever name such places are called but must have the basic facilities of electricity, water, hygiene, etc.

“Further, the requirement is that such detention centres/holding centres/camps should be set up outside the jail premises. The state government is also to ensure that the places where they are being kept must have basic facilities of electricity, water, hygiene, etc. and that there is appropriate security at these places,” the court’s order reads.

As per the existing arrangements, persons declared “foreigners” in Assam are kept in six district jails and they are treated allegedly on a par with other jail inmates. To date, there is no designated detention camp/centre to keep the declared foreigners. One is being constructed in Goalpara district.

Taking note of the absence of designated detention centres, the court said: “...If appropriate suitable accommodation is not available and the acquisition of land and construction is pending for the purpose of setting up the detention centres, the state government may hire suitable buildings for setting up the detention centres”.

The court directed the state government to submit an action taken report, within the next returnable date, on the steps taken to set up detention centres outside jail premises. It said the authorities could hire private premises if suitable government accommodations were not available for the purpose.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal immigrants declared foreigners Bangladeshi immigrants Gauhati High Court
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp