Delhi govt allows reopening of cinemas, theatres with 50 pc seating capacity from Oct 15

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday permitted reopening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15.

According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), such establishments will remain closed in COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital.

The decision to allow reopening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes was taken after the COVID-19 situation in Delhi was reviewed.

However, authorities have not yet taken any decision on reopening of swimming pools, colleges and coaching institutes.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that cinema halls will be allowed to reopen from October 15 and they will have to follow all guidelines issued by the central government.

In his order, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said, "Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, in NCT of Delhi, except in containment zones, with effect from October 15, 2020, subject to strict compliance of SOP. Issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Govt of India as well as other directions/issued by Delhi Govt/DDMA.

" On September 30, the Union Home Ministry had issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside the containment zones that included opening up of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the DDMA discussed Delhi's revised COVID-19 management strategy, which includes strict surveillance of home isolation cases, aggressive contact tracing, creation of containment zones at micro level and efforts for human behaviourial changes through extensive campaign.

An official said that another meeting of the DDMA will be held next week to take a decision on other activities which have been permitted under the 'Unlock-5' guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under the 'Unlock-5' guidelines, states and Union territories have been given the flexibility to decide on reopening schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner, and permitting social, religious and political gatherings beyond the limit of 100 people, subject to certain conditions.