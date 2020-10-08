Family farm worker arrested for raping 15-year-old girl: Police

By PTI

BARMER: A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Barmer district.

"The accused identified as Gangaram was detained last night for interrogation on the basis of suspicion and it became clear during the questioning that he raped the girl,"police said.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said the accused was placed under arrest on Thursday.

Sheo police station's SHO Vikram Sandoo said the primary investigation revealed that only the arrested accused, known to the girl, was involved in the crime.

"The matter, however, is being investigated further to ascertain more facts,"he said.

The SHO said the accused used to work as a labourer in the farming field of victim's grandfather.

"They were familiar to each other,"he said.

The FIR was registered against unidentified persons as the victim had said she did not know the culprits.

The alleged rape took place under the Sheo police station area on Tuesday evening when the victim's family members had gone to cast their votes in the panchayat election, they said.

The victim had alleged that two men took her on a bike to a secluded place and raped her. They also clicked pictures of the act. she had said.

"A case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and IT Act based on a complaint by the victim's family members," the SHO said.

The chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sangeeta Beniwal, meanwhile, visited the district hospital to meet the girl.

Beniwal raised objections as the girl was admitted to the general ward.

She said the minor rape victim should have been kept in a separate ward and not in the general ward after which the district hospital authorities shifted the girl to a 'cottage' ward.