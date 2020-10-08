STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ghaziabad: Army man dies after accidently shooting himself

During interrogation some of the villagers told the police that Ankit was sitting with his brothers-in-law and was checking a country-made pistol when he accidentally shot himself.

Published: 08th October 2020 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: An army man died here on Wednesday after he allegedly shot himself by mistake while checking a country-made pistol, police said.

Ankit sustained the bullet injury at the house of his in-laws in Dhindar village under Murad Nagar police station area on Tuesday, they said.

He was a native of Gezha village in Meerut and had come to Dhindar to attend the birthday party of his wife's cousin brother.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI that Ankit was posted in Jammu area.

During interrogation some of the villagers told the police that Ankit was sitting with his brothers-in-law and was checking a country-made pistol when he accidentally shot himself.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad where he later succumbed to bullet injury, the villagers told police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been lodged in this matter, police said.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghaziabad
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp