Holding Hathras victim responsible for crimes against her is regressive: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras had died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29.

Published: 08th October 2020 01:04 PM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi meet the Hathras rape victim’s family at their house. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating a false narrative to defame the character of the Hathras victim, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the woman deserves justice and not slander.

"Creating a narrative that defames a woman's character and holding her somehow responsible for crimes committed against her is revolting and regressive. A heinous crime has been committed at Hathras, leaving a 20-year-old Dalit woman dead," the Congress leader tweeted.

In the following tweet, she said, "Her body has been burned without the participation or consent of her family. SHE DESERVES JUSTICE NOT SLANDER. #BesharmBJP."

Earlier, Priyanka had accused the BJP of campaigning against the Hathras victim who had died on September 29 after allegedly being gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh and asked the State government whether it will order a judiciary enquiry in the matter.

Priyanka and her brother Rahul Gandhi had last week reached Hathras after the Uttar Pradesh administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras had died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. 

More from Nation.
