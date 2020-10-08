STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata government has shut Nabanna out of fear ahead of BJYM march: Tejasvi Surya

He said that it was expected that permission would be denied for the rallies, while asserting that the protest programme will be a success and will be participated by at least 50,000 people.

Published: 08th October 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tejaswi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Newly appointed BJYM president Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government has shut Nabanna out of fear ahead of the organisation's march to the state secretariat on Thursday.

He said that it was expected that permission would be denied for the rallies, while asserting that the protest programme will be a success and will be participated by at least 50,000 people.

The West Bengal government has cited the pandemic to deny permission for a major gathering during the BJP youth wing's scheduled "March to Nabanna" on Thursday and said peaceful and democratic rallies within "permissible parameters" of only 100 people would be allowed.

The government also announced that Nabanna will be shut for two days from October 8 "for sanitisation purpose".

Addressing a press conference around 11 pm at the BJP office here, Surya said, "Mamata didi has got afraid. I have learnt that she has closed the CMO. This is the sign of a real 'paribartan' (change) in Bengal and this is being led by the patriotic youth of the state and the rest of the country is with them."

He said that the state government is citing the COVID-19 situation to deny permission for the BJYM march, but the Trinamool Congress supremo had herself led a rally against the farm bills a couple of days ago.

"Are there one set of rules for the TMC and another for other parties?" he asked.

"Mamata ji is a living example of what a Fascist government looks like," Surya said, adding that he has come to participate in the first protest rally after being appointed the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

On the closure of Nabanna for two days, he claimed that the state secretariat has been closed in all practical terms since Mamata Banerjee took over as chief minister.

The decision to shut down Nabanna on working days drew condemnation from the BJP leadership, which termed the decision as a "reflection of TMC's fear", but maintained that they would go ahead with the programme.

Alleging that the most corrupt government is in power in West Bengal now, he said, "Because of this government of syndicates and cut money, unemployment is increasing in the state."

Alleging that those who raise their voice against the TMC government are eliminated, he claimed, "In the last two years, at least 200 members of the BJP's youth wing have been killed by goons of the TMC."

Claiming that all nationalist young men and women of the country are with the youth of Bengal, he said that they will together bring down the TMC government in the state and restore the lost glory of Bengal.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejasvi Surya BJP Trinamool
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp