STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM over VVIP aircraft acquisition

Gandhi alleged that the PM is "only concerned about his image and not soldiers".

Published: 08th October 2020 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday over the acquisition of VVIP aircraft and wondered how many things could have been bought for the soldiers stationed in Siachen-Ladakh border in the amount spent.

During his campaign in Punjab against the farm reform laws, the Congress leader on Tuesday had accused the prime minister of "wasting" thousands of crores of rupees on the aircraft.

Tagging a media report which claimed that the Public Accounts Committee has asked for permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker to go to Ladakh over delay in procuring clothing and equipment for jawans stationed at the Siachen, Ladakh border, Gandhi renewed his attack on the prime minister over the aircraft acquisition.

ALSO READ | VVIP plane acquisition process began under UPA, Modi govt brought it to conclusion: Govt sources

"PM bought a plane worth Rs 8,400 crore for himself. In this amount, how many things could be purchased for our soldiers posted on the Siachen-Ladakh border. Warm clothes: 30,00,000. Jacket, gloves: 60,00,000. Shoes: 67,20,000 Oxygen cylinder: 16,80,000," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi alleged that the PM is "only concerned about his image and not soldiers".

When he was asked about the BJP's criticism of him for using a cushion to sit in a tractor, Gandhi had said in Punjab that the prime minister's 'Air India One' did not just have a cushion but a whole lot of luxury beds for his comfort.

Government sources had said that the process for procuring two VVIP aircraft had begun under the UPA government, and the current dispensation has only brought it to a logical conclusion.

They noted that the exercise had begun in 2011 and an Inter-Ministerial Group submitted its recommendations in 2012 after meeting for 10 times.

Taking a swipe at Gandhi, they had said like most other initiatives of the Congress-led UPA government, he perhaps wants to "disown" this procurement too.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi PM Narendra Modi VVIP aircraft
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    He is following Goebbels as his idol.Repeat lies hundred times and people will accept it as truth.He is doing the same thing with Chinese invasion.The Country lost more than 38
    16 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp