Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74

The Union Consumer Affairs Minister had recently undergone heart surgery at a Delhi hospital. 

Published: 08th October 2020 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night, his son Chirag confirmed. 

“Papa .... Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa…,” tweeted Chirag, with a photograph from his childhood. 

The 74-year-old Union Consumer Affairs Minister had recently undergone heart surgery at a Delhi hospital. 

Paswan, whose political career spanned for over five decades, was one of India's most noted Dalit leaders.

Ram Vilas Pawan was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1969. Last year, he finished 50 years in politics and had served as a cabinet minister under five former Prime Ministers.

Political leaders from across party lines took to social media to condole the veteran leader's demise. 

"I have lost a friend...," said PM Narendra Modi on Twitter.

I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj

"Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas," the prime minister further added.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi said, "My deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Sh. Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. May God provide strength to his family and followers to bear this great loss. May His Soul Rest in Peace."

More from Nation.
