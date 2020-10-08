STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Under Secretary and above level officers to attend office on all working days: Centre to all its depts

Published: 08th October 2020 12:47 AM

Biometric attendance shall continue to be suspended and physical attendance registers shall be maintained until further orders (Representation image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All officers of the rank of Under Secretary and above will be attending offices on all working days, the Personnel Ministry said on Wednesday in its latest guidelines for central government employees.

Earlier, the officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above were asked to attend the offices on all working days as the Centre gradually restarted activities put on halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For government servants below the level of Under Secretary, at least 50 per cent attendance is to be ensured, it said.

“The Heads of Department may mandate attendance of more than 50 per cent, if required in public interest, while strictly ensuring that social distancing is maintained under all circumstances,” the guidelines said.

The government servants at the level of Under Secretary and above have to attend offices on all working days, the ministry said in its order issued to all central government departments saying that this directive shall be in force with “immediate effect”.

All officers and staff residing in the containment zone shall be exempted from coming to offices till the containment zone is denotified, it said.

“Persons with Disabilities and pregnant women employees shall continue to work from home till further orders,” the guidelines said.

Those officers/staff who are not attending office shall work from home and they should be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times, it said.

The officers/staff shall follow staggered timings to avoid over-crowding in offices/work places -- 9 AM to 5.30 PM, and 10 AM to 6.30 PM, the guidelines said.

“Heads of Departments shall ensure that the national directives for the COVID-19 management, which include instructions issued for regular sanitization/cleaning of working places, maintenance of social distancing norms, wearing of masks etc. are strictly complied with. It may also be strictly ensured that there is no crowding in the corridors,” it said.

Meetings, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest, are to be avoided, the ministry said.

“Biometric attendance shall continue to be suspended and physical attendance registers shall be maintained until further orders,” it added.

