Upset over wife's death, Bathinda man kills his 3 children then kills self

Published: 08th October 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 35-year-old man in Punjab's Bathinda district allegedly killed his three children before committing suicide, police said on Thursday.

Beant Singh, resident of village Hamirgarh, was upset over the death of his wife due to cancer two months back, Bathinda Deputy Superintendent of Police (Phul) Jasbir Singh said.

Beant used to earn his livelihood by transporting goods on his motorised rickshaw, he said.

According to police, he first killed his three children -- Prabhjot Singh (7), Arshdeep Kaur (3) and Khushi (1) -- and later ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house.

The bodies of two younger children were found hanging from a cot while Prabhjot's body was found hanging from the ceiling, police said.

A suicide note was also found, they added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

