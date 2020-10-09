STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
23-year-old farmer shot dead in his fields in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj

By PTI

KANNAUJ: A 23-year-old farmer was allegedly shot dead in Tahsipur village in Sadar area here by some unidentified person, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday as the victim, Chandra Kishore Rajput was in his field and was shot by someone, they said, adding that he died on the spot.

The farmer's body was sent for a post-mortem and a probe is underway in the matter, police said.

No arrests have so far been made in this connection.

Kannauj BJP MP Subrat Pathak also visited the house of the victim and condoled the farmer's death.

