STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hathras rape case: CCTV cameras installed, 60 cops deployed to ensure security to victim's kin, say Police

DIG Shalabh Mathur, who has been sent to Hathras from Lucknow as a nodal officer, told PTI that if needed a control room will also be established there.

Published: 09th October 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard near a barricade on a road leading to Bulgari village following the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after an alleged gangrape in Hathras district

Police personnel stand guard near a barricade on a road leading to Bulgari village following the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after an alleged gangrape in Hathras district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HATHRAS: Sixty security personnel have been deployed and eight closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the house of a Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang-raped and killed, in her village in Bulgarhi area here to ensure the safety of her family members, police said on Friday.

DIG Shalabh Mathur, who has been sent to Hathras from Lucknow as a nodal officer, told PTI that if needed a control room will also be established there.

"Sixty personnel, including women, have been deployed on 12 hours shifts for the security of the victim's family.

A gazetted officer will also be deployed to monitor these personnel.

With the help of CCTV cameras, the house of the victim will be monitored round-the-clock".

Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said that a register of visitors is being maintained by policemen at the entry of the house.

Two security personnel have been provided to each family member and witness for their personal security, he said, adding that a team of fire department and two local intelligence unit personnel are also deployed there.

ALSO READ | 'Victim's kin opposed our friendship, they killed her': Hathras accused plead innocence in letter to SP

"At the main gate of the house, a metal detector has been installed and quick response teams are also in place.

With the help of eight CCTV cameras, security is being ensured," the SP said.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the J N Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries.

She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 28 after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

She died the next day at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she had been brought for treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30.

Her family alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

The state government has already recommended a CBI probe in the matter and quoting FSL reports, it has denied the rape charges.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras rape case Hathras gang rape Hathras gang rape case
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp