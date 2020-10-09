'Aggrieved' Chhattisgarh scribe forcibly shifted to hospital continues indefinite fast 

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The senior journalist, who was assaulted by Congress workers on September 26, is reluctant to end his indefinite hunger strike at the hospital where he was "forcibly" admitted by the police last Tuesday.

Kamal Shukla, 53, a resident of Kanker district, was targeted by a group of men while he had gone to cover an attack on a young journalist near city Kotwali, police state.

He along with other journalists sat on an indefinite protest dharna on October 2 in the state capital demanding strong action against the culprits.

A feeling of strong resentment persists in Shukla who alleges that he had been unfairly treated by the Kanker district administration.

Media persons who staged a demonstration with Shukla had stated that the local police forcibly took him to the government-run multi-specialty DKS hospital in an ambulance against his wishes.

"Yes, I strongly resisted the police who brought me to hospital. But here too I am not going to end my indefinite fast unless I see the government initiating tough action and ensuring justice," Shukla said.

His son Shubham, who is with his father in the hospital, told The New Indian Express that his father suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure.

"His blood pressure is swinging from low to high and is worrying us. At times his blood pressure drops as low as 40 and later shoots up to 500. Doctors have advised him to take food but he remains adamant. No government official has communicated with us so far," he said.

On October 1, the state government had constituted a seven-member committee of journalists to investigate the attack and asked them to come up with a report in 10 days.

However Shukla, his family and colleagues cited the work of the committee as "disappointing" since their groundwork been allegedly "injudicious and shabby".

The hospital spokesperson Shubhra Singh said Shukla has been counseled by doctors to consume food to ensure his health doesn't deteriorate. "Doctors are routinely monitoring him as he is also diabetic. He is on intravenous (IV) therapy to ensure his condition remains stable," she said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had assured of strict action against the culprits after the assault.

A day after the incident, police lodged an FIR against four of the accused and began their investigation.