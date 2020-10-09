Bihar polls: Late RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s elder son joins Nitish’s party
PATNA: Satya Prakash Singh, the elder son of late RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, joined the JD-U on Thursday.
He joined the ruling party within 24 hours of his father’s arch enemy Rama Kishor Singh joined the RJD and managed to get ticket for his wife from the high-profile Mahnar Assembly seat on Wednesday night.
After joining the Nitish Kumar-led party, Singh said his father used to say him that only one person from the family should enter politics.
“If more than one person enter politics, it violates the ethics of socialist politics,” he said.
Quoting his father, Singh said Raghuvansh Prasad was always against the entry of persons with criminals background in politics. Mukesh Kumar Singh, the nephew of Raghuvansh Prasad, also joined the JD-U.
Senior JD-U leader Vashisht Narayan Singh and Ashok Chaudhary welcomed Singh to the party and extolled Raghuvansh Prasad for his clean image.
“Even in the last moments of life, he cared for the people,” Vashisht Narayan said.