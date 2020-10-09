STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress to hold 'Kisan Sammelan' against farms laws in Jaipur on October 10

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasara said farmers across the country are resented over the legislations, which, he termed 'anti-farmers'.

Published: 09th October 2020

File photo of a Congress rally against Farm Laws. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Congress on Friday said it will hold a Kisan Sammelan (farmers meeting) here on October 10 against the three "anti-farmer" laws enacted by the Centre recently.

"The Congress party is standing with the farmers in this time of crisis. The three laws brought in haste will weaken the farmers," he said.

Dotasara told reporters that a farmers' meeting will be held at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur where the party and farmers will discuss the laws.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, ministers, legislators and senior leaders of the party will be present at the event, Dotasara said.

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the laws, saying he changed laws to end MSP and mandi system and to encourage big industrialists.

On Supreme Court's direction to the Rajasthan State Election Commission (SEC) to notify the election programme for municipal corporations within a week, the PCC president said the instruction will be followed.

He said everyone wanted to get the polls postponed in view of the pandemic.

However, after no relief from the apex court, the Congress government in the state will follow the directions.

The Congress leader also attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras incident.

"Through the Hathras incident, a horrifying face of the Yogi government came up. To divert people's attention, they intentionally magnified small incidents in Rajasthan but people understand all this," he said.

