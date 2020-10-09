STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress will win November bypolls in Gujarat as people fed up with BJP, says party

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Paresh Dhanani, addressing the rally, criticised the Vijay Rupani government for not waiving off school and college fees despite economic woes.

Published: 09th October 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

Image of BJP, Congress flags for representational purpose (File photos | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Congress in-charge Rajeev Satav on Friday said people are fed with the BJP government in the state and would give a resounding victory to his party in the bypolls for eight Assembly seats scheduled for November 3.

Addressing a virtual 'jan aakrosh' (people's anger) rally, Satav said the BJP was in power in the state for 25 years but all sections of society, including farmers and the youth, are unhappy and have realized that voting for the saffron party "is supporting a corrupt regime which believes in divide and rule".

"A people's movement to root out the BJP will begin in the state bypolls and continue in the local body polls (scheduled for November-end or December). People have made up their mind to teach the BJP a lesson," he said.

He also hit out at the Narendra Modi government for new farm laws which would "turn farmers into labourers".

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Paresh Dhanani, addressing the rally, criticised the Vijay Rupani government for not waiving off school and college fees despite economic woes brought about by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda said the 'Namaste Trump' event to welcome US President Donald Trump, which saw massive crowds along roads and in a newly-built stadium in Ahmedabad in February, was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat.

He also hit out at the state government for its inability to tackle the outbreak and for being involved in "fake injection and fake ventilator scams".

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP Gujarat bypolls
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp