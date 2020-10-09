STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Despite COVID-19 pandemic, Assam allows passenger vehicles to ply with full capacity

Elsewhere in the Northeast, not more than 50% passengers are allowed. In fact, in some places, passenger vehicles are not plying at all.

Published: 09th October 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID 19

So far, Assam recorded 1,91,397 COVID-19 cases including 794 deaths. Currently, there are 30,767 active cases. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Assam government has allowed passenger vehicles to run with full capacity.

Elsewhere in the Northeast, not more than 50% passengers are allowed. In fact, in some places, passenger vehicles are not plying at all.

After remaining off the roads for five days protesting the state government’s directive on 50% cap on passengers, the vehicles in Assam resumed operations with full capacity from Thursday night, bringing back the scenes of pre-pandemic days.

The All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) had gone on the warpath since October 5 protesting the 50% cap. To make up for the losses, it had demanded 100% hike in fares. When the government refused to accede to the demand, the association had resorted to an indefinite “chakka bandh” stir.

“Around one lakh vehicles are registered with us. As the government removed the 50% cap, they resumed operations all over the state since Thursday night,” AAMTA secretary general Pradip Das told The New Indian Express.

According to the government’s guidelines, the wearing of masks is mandatory for passengers as well as the staff of vehicles. The vehicles will not be able to carry passengers beyond capacity, Das added.

Recently, two advocates filed a PIL in the Gauhati High Court with a prayer to declare the AAMTA strike illegal. The petitioners had sought that the government take appropriate steps under the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, including declaring such a strike as illegal. Subsequently, the court had issued an order directing the government to take all necessary steps under the law to stop the strike immediately.

So far, Assam recorded 1,91,397 COVID-19 cases including 794 deaths. Currently, there are 30,767 active cases.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Assam
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp