Despite COVID-19 pandemic, Assam allows passenger vehicles to ply with full capacity

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Assam government has allowed passenger vehicles to run with full capacity.

Elsewhere in the Northeast, not more than 50% passengers are allowed. In fact, in some places, passenger vehicles are not plying at all.

After remaining off the roads for five days protesting the state government’s directive on 50% cap on passengers, the vehicles in Assam resumed operations with full capacity from Thursday night, bringing back the scenes of pre-pandemic days.

The All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) had gone on the warpath since October 5 protesting the 50% cap. To make up for the losses, it had demanded 100% hike in fares. When the government refused to accede to the demand, the association had resorted to an indefinite “chakka bandh” stir.

“Around one lakh vehicles are registered with us. As the government removed the 50% cap, they resumed operations all over the state since Thursday night,” AAMTA secretary general Pradip Das told The New Indian Express.

According to the government’s guidelines, the wearing of masks is mandatory for passengers as well as the staff of vehicles. The vehicles will not be able to carry passengers beyond capacity, Das added.

Recently, two advocates filed a PIL in the Gauhati High Court with a prayer to declare the AAMTA strike illegal. The petitioners had sought that the government take appropriate steps under the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam) Act, including declaring such a strike as illegal. Subsequently, the court had issued an order directing the government to take all necessary steps under the law to stop the strike immediately.

So far, Assam recorded 1,91,397 COVID-19 cases including 794 deaths. Currently, there are 30,767 active cases.