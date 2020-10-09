STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farm laws: SAD says will initiate national pro-farmer front

Sukhbir Singh Badal, whose SAD quit the NDA over the laws, said he would personally be involved in the initiative and soon begin meeting representatives of other regional parties in Delhi.

Published: 09th October 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

punjab farmers protests

Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Friday that his party would take the lead to form a "national pro-farmer front" of regional parties against the three pieces of farm legislation passed by Parliament, asserting the laws won''t benefit the farmers.

Badal, whose SAD quit the NDA over the laws, said he would personally be involved in the initiative and soon begin meeting representatives of other regional parties in Delhi. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold direct talks with the farmer organisations who are against the laws and address their grievances with a solution "acceptable to all".

The Akali Dal, a founding-member of the ruling National Democratic Alliance exited it in September, accusing the Central government of ignoring the sentiments of farmers. A section of farmers, mainly in Punjab and Haryana, are opposing the new laws, saying they are against their interest. The farmers also fear the laws would the pave the way to end the MSP regime.

However, the government has reiterated that the mechanism of procuring the produce of farmers at a guaranteed minimum rate would continue. It has accused some opposition parties of misleading farmers and said the laws would free them to sell their produce outside APMC market yards.

“Farmers need guaranteed MSP. The new agri Acts will leave farmers at the mercy of big corporates. Those with small land holdings cannot take their produce to far off places or store it for months. In such a situation they will not have any bargaining power with private players,” he said in a statement here.

"Farmer organisations have rightly rejected the secretary-level talks offered by the agriculture ministry as a bureaucrat cannot offer anything on the table and had called the farm leaders only to explain the Centre''s point of view,” Badal said.

On Wednesday, several farmers'' bodies in Punjab rejected the agriculture department''s invitation for a meeting, saying they will not talk to anybody less than the Union agriculture minister as an "officer does not have to tell them if these laws are beneficial for farmers".

Badal said the SAD stood for a written assurance on continuation of Central government procurement of food grains as per the MSP followed by a legislation making this a statutory law.

“We also stand for constitutional guarantees banning trade in food grains below the MSP,” said the Akali leader, adding the prime minister should listen to ''jan ki baat'' (people''s voice) “which he had also reflected as the Chief Minister of Gujarat when he had recommended making MSP a statutory right as head of the consultative committee of chief ministers”.

In his meetings with like-minded regional parties, he added, he would stress to them that the farm laws were aimed at "safeguarding the interests of corporates and not farmers”.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws Sukhbir Singh Badal Shiromani Akali Dal
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp