Grand Democratic Secular Front: Fifth alliance emerges in poll-bound Bihar 

PATNA: On the last day of filing nomination for the first phase of election, the Upendra Kushwaha–led RLSP forged a new political front with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, BSP, the Samajwadi Party Democratic and Democratic Party (Socialist) on Thursday.

Kushwaha will lead the Grand Democratic Secular Front — the fifth alliance forged for the Bihar polls — with all allies fighting together on all 243 seats. Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic chief Devendra Yadav was made the front convenor.

“We will fight united to defeat the fascists and communal forces who are hell-bent upon to destroy secular fabric of society and Bihar,” Kushwaha said, adding that both the NDA and the Grand Alliance have utterly failed in Bihar.

Lashing out at Nitish Kumar, Kushwaha said that the Bihar CM had asked the electorate for five years and got 15 years but instead ruined the eastern state. Owaisi said that whosoever came in power in last 30 years exploited Bihar for their political interests.

“None of them did anything worth to take the state out of mess. With no development, the people are suffocating and eager for new option.”

Spelling out the objectives of the front, he said that an attempt is being made to give a new option in Bihar. He said that it is dedicated to the youths, who want to make a new Bihar with ample employments and education.

Registration rule relaxed

The EC reduced the notice period for registration of new political parties in Bihar to 7 days due to difficulties caused by Covid pandemic.

As per rules, a party has to submit application within 30 days following the date of its formation.

