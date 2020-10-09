STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India successfully test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram

The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform and has the capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.

Published: 09th October 2020 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rudram

The missile is a potent weapon for the IAF for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence effectively from large stand-off ranges (Photo | Express)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian missile scientists achieved yet another milestone on Friday with the successful flight test of new generation Anti-Radiation Missile (RUDRAM) on to a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. The missile was launched from SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its official statement said that the RUDRAM is the first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform and has the capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.

The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

“The missile can reach up to a range of 200 km, can achieve a maximum speed of 2 mach and can be fired from an altitude envelope of 500 meters to 15kms,” a source told The New Indian Express. 

As per the MoD, the missile hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy relying on Inertial Navigation System-GPS which is a more reliable system and has been used successfully by spaceships, submarines, aircraft and missiles. 

It also has the Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed.

The missile is a potent weapon for the IAF for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence effectively from large stand-off ranges, stated MoD and further added that with this launch, the country has established an indigenous capability to develop long-range air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets.

An air force officer said, “Once the enemy radars are destroyed, their air defence will collapse and thus provide a major edge to destroy the additional enemy targets with such missiles.”
 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DRDO anti-radiation missile Rudram Ministry of Defence Indian Air Force
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp