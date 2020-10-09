STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights 

With the pandemic exposing the scale of inequality, there is an urgent need for governments to commit themselves to the cause of reducing inequality, the report recommended.  

Published: 09th October 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India has fared poorly in protecting labour rights and has slipped to rank 151 among 158 countries, according to Oxfam’s Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRII) report released on Thursday. 

India also slipped from rank 141 to 151 with weak labour rights and high incidence of vulnerable employment.

Highest presence of informal sector for men was in Uttar Pradesh at 86.9 per cent and for women was in Andhra Pradesh at 73.6 per cent.

Delhi’s informal employment was at 31.8 per cent for women and 64.8 per cent for men, the analysis said.

With the pandemic exposing the scale of inequality, there is an urgent need for governments to commit themselves to the cause of reducing inequality, the report recommended.  

In terms of its public services, it ranked 141, it said.  

Overall, India ranked 129 in the CRI index out of 158 countries on government policies, and actions in areas of public services of education, health, social protection, taxation, and workers’ rights.

The CRII is a global report that ranks 158 governments, including India, on their commitment to reducing inequality.

India’s health budget was the fourth lowest with half of its population having access to most essential health services, and more than 70 per cent of health spending being met by people themselves, the CRII report said. 

In 2019-20, the per capita expenditure on education is lowest in Telangana at Rs 2,584 and highest in Andhra Pradesh at Rs 6,398. 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index India Labour Rights
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp